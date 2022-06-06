More Warmth, More Sunshine!

WEATHER STORY

Although unusual for this time of year, some much-welcome moisture drifted across parts of the region early Sunday morning and overnight into Monday morning. The beginning of the work week will bring near normal temperatures to most areas, with inland leaning a bit more on the warm side. By mid week, things will be feeling noticeably warmer. Peak heat is expected Friday, after which the weekend will feel slightly cooler.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

for near coastal waters from Point Pinos down to Point Piedras Blancas (excluding Monterey Bay) until 2AM Wednesday (subject to extension).

Expect northwesterly winds at 20 to 30 knots, with gusts up to 40 knots

&

seas of 8 to 10 feet at 8 seconds.

These conditions are dangerous for mariners. Remain in harbor or reroute.

Overnight: Low clouds return to coastal Monterey Bay after dark, and patchy fog will gradually develop overnight. Light drizzle is possible within foggy areas. Conditions will be breezy at times. Additionally, this is expected to be the coolest night of the week with lows in the mid to upper 40s for most areas.



Tuesday: Conditions will feel quite similar to that of Monday, perhaps a bit warmer for the interior. Expect some patchy fog at the coast early on, but then mostly sunny skies throughout. Breezy conditions persist, particularly for valley locations in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will range from upper 60s to mid 80s at the coast, and will be predominantly in the 80s with a couple of lower 9os possible inland.

Wednesday: Some minor fog is possible during the early bird commuting hours, but otherwise expect sunshine and blue skies both at the coast and further inland. We'll see 70's and 80's at the coast, and upper 80s to lower 90s for the interior.

Extended: The work week warming trend will become especially prominent by Thursday, with the hottest temperatures still expected on Friday. Triple digits are likely for San Benito and interior Monterey counties. Stay hydrated and avoid exercising outside, especially during the afternoon. Temperatures will have cooled down by Sunday, but will still be toasty in the 70s and 80s regionwide.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”