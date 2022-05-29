Brace For Gusty Winds!

WEATHER STORY

As we finish out the holiday weekend, gusty northwesterly winds will be a key player in the forecast. A red flag warning is in effect for our neighbors just to the northeast of Santa Clara County, so it suffices to say that fire danger is elevated for our interior locations as well. Closer to the coast, we'll see cool and gusty winds and below normal highs as a result. However, noticeable warming is then expected by mid-week, especially for inland cities. Stay tuned to the forecast for fire alerts that may pop up in our area!



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

Now until 3AM Tuesday, May 31st for all near coastal waters in our region including Monterey Bay.

Expect northwesterly winds sustained at 25 to 30 knots, with gusts up to 40 knots. In addition, expect seas of 9 to 13 feet at 10 seconds.

These conditions are hazardous for mariners. Remain in harbor if possible.

Sunday: Cool, gusty winds are expected regionwide. Otherwise, expect sunshine and blue skies! Coastal areas may wake up to patchy low cloudcover, but this will clear out by afternoon with temperatures topping out in the mid to lower 60s. Inland spots will be a bit warmer in the 70s.

Monday (Memorial Day): Inland areas will warm slightly, while coastal temperatures will largely feel the same. Cool, gusty winds may cause difficulties for holiday picnics!



Extended: Gusty northwesterly onshore winds will attempt to extend their stay through Tuesday. Expect coastal highs in the lower 70s, with mainly upper 70s to 80s inland. Winds will be strongest in the afternoons. Noticeable warming is expected to occur mid week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”