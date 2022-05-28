Mild for Memorial Day Weekend

WEATHER STORY

The weak system that drifted over the region this afternoon will be followed by cold, gusty northwesterly flow for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Coastal areas will be especially impacted with gusty winds and below normal highs. However, noticeable warming is then expected by mid-week, especially for inland cities. Stay tuned to the forecast for fire alerts that may pop up!



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and 70s-80s inland. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Sunday: Cool, gusty winds are expected regionwide. Otherwise, expect sunshine and blue skies! Coastal areas may wake up to patchy low cloudcover, but this will clear out by afternoon with temperatures topping out in the mid to lower 60s. Inland spots will be a bit warmer in the 70s.

Monday (Memorial Day): Inland areas will warm slightly, while coastal temperatures will largely feel the same. Cool, gusty winds may cause difficulties for holiday picnics!



Extended: Gusty northwesterly onshore winds will attempt to extend their stay through Tuesday. Expect coastal highs in the lower 70s, with mainly upper 70s to 80s inland. Winds will be strongest in the afternoons. Noticeable warming is expected to occur mid week.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”