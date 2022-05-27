Into Memorial Day Weekend

WEATHER STORY

We’ve reached the bottom of the cool-down with a slight bounce-back expected on Friday. But only slight! An approaching trough will continue to deepen the marine layer overnight which will lead to widespread low clouds. It will be deep enough on Friday for vertical mixing to disrupt the cloud layer, however, which will lead to more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. This will be followed by a cold front on Saturday that could have a few sprinkles along it. The front will then be followed by cold, gusty northwesterly flow for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Coastal areas will be especially impacted with gusty winds and below normal highs. Some warming is then expected by mid-week, especially for inland cities.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Friday: Mostly cloudy with a mix of high and low clouds on the coast, partly cloudy inland. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, upper 60s to around 90ºF inland. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds close in on Monterey Bay after dark, bringing with them the chance of minor fog and drizzle to the immediate coast and some valley locations. Another overall mild evening with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s regionwide.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s and 70s-80s inland. Becoming windy for inland valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Gusty northwesterly onshore winds commence on Sunday and will last into Monday and perhaps Tuesday. Expect coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s but mainly upper 60s to 80s inland. Winds will be strongest in the afternoons. Some warming then expected through mid-week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 77ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 3rd – 9th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with “Extreme Drought” in southern San Benito and southeastern Monterey Counties. The southeastern third of San Benito County has been upgraded to “Exceptional Drought”