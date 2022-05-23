Bringing the Work Week Heat

WEATHER STORY

High pressure will continue to rebuild heading into the work week. This will lead to a net warm-up for all areas. All areas will warm up Monday and Tuesday with the hot ridge square over us. Inland locations will tiptoe around those triple digits. We’ll then cool down through the end of the week to more seasonable weather by Memorial Day Weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

***GALE WARNING***

… in effect from 9AM until 9PM Monday.

Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer with coastal highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s and mainly 80s-90s inland. Winds pick up in the afternoon with breezy conditions on the coast and windy conditions for inland valleys.

Overnight: Mostly clear skies inland with low clouds arriving at the Monterey Peninsula shortly after dark. These will continue to thicken throughout the overnight hours and may linger briefly after sunrise. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: Few low clouds in the morning will quickly disappear. Mostly sunny, hot inland with temps nearing 100, expect mostly upper 80s and 90s. Nice along the coast, comfortable 70s.



Extended: Tuesday will be the toastiest day of the week with upper 60s to 70s—maybe even a few low 80s for coastal cities—and widespread 80s-90s and maybe even a few spots reaching 100ºF in the south. We’ll then cool to more seasonable levels by Thursday and then stay that way through the Memorial Day Weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 30th – June 5th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”