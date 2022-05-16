May Gray Monday

WEATHER STORY

A summer-like pattern will ensue as we head through the work week with weather systems pushed well off to our north. Still, they’ll have subtle influences on our areas as in response, our marine layer deepens and then compresses as they move by. One system moves by overnight into tomorrow and another on Thursday or so. Expect the cycle of low clouds on the coast daily with afternoon onshore winds and mild temperatures. Inland areas will be mostly sunny and a little warm all week long.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect now until 3PM Tuesday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected and seas 8

to 10 feet at 14 seconds.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Monday: Patchy low clouds on the coast and a few high clouds moving through inland. Cooler, with coastal highs in the upper 50s to around 70ºF—warmest on the north side of the bay—and upper 60s to mid 80s inland. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds for most lower elevation locations and the coast for the afternoon and evening.

Overnight: Low clouds slowly redevelop around the bay and into the inland valleys overnight; fog will be possible closer to sunrise. Light onshore winds and lows a bit cooler than the previous night in the mid to upper 40s across the region.



Tuesday: Another cooler day on the coast with patchy low clouds. Inland areas will warm slightly under mostly sunny skies with highs mainly in the 70s-80s. Winds pick up again in the afternoon.



Extended: Warmer for all areas on Wednesday with highs returning to or above normal. There still may be a few low clouds near the coast, however. Warmer weather is then expected through the weekend on the coast under mostly sunny skies. Inland areas will cool back to normal Thursday and then push back above into the 80s-90s through the weekend. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds will continue through Friday at least.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 23rd – 29th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”