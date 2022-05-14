Lingering Weekend Warmth

WEATHER STORY

High pressure has arrived and provided a noticeable warm-up across the region Saturday afternoon. We’ll cool a touch out of the weekend, then level off into next week. Conditions look to remain dry, and mostly sunny for the next week.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect now until 3AM Monday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected and seas 8

to 10 feet at 14 seconds.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Saturday: Temps will bump even higher, with inland spots warming into the 80s and low 90s, coastal locations mid to upper 60s and 70s. Clear and sunny, though coastal areas could see low clouds pushing in by late evening. Winds will once again pick up around lunch.

Overnight: Low clouds return and may gradually bring some fog to the southeastern parts of Monterey Bay. Upper elevations will see continued light winds. Temperatures will be on the warm side, bottoming out in the high 40s and low 50s across the region.

Sunday: A passing system to the north will cool temps down a bit, with most coastal locations returning to the 60s. Inland areas will still be warm, but dropping from Saturday's highs back into the 70s with a few 80s. Low clouds expected along the coast, mostly sunny inland. Winds gusty at times.



Extended: Inland areas will continue to warm into Saturday, then all areas cool a bit and level off through the weekend into early next week. Winds will continue in the valleys each day but look lighter on the coast next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”