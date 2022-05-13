Warmer With A Side of Wind

WEATHER STORY

Much warmer weather is on the way!

High pressure builds in as we head into the weekend. Highs should be well above average by Friday! We’ll cool a touch out of the weekend, then level off into next week. Conditions look to remain dry.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect now until 3AM Saturday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected and seas 8

to 10 feet at 14 seconds.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Friday: Temperatures will keep heating up Friday for all areas, peaking on the coast with highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Inland areas will soar into the 70s-80s all under mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up in the afternoon.

Overnight: Mostly clear with a few low clouds around the south side of Monterey Bay. Minor fog is possible. Continued breezy conditions up high. Mild overall, with lows in the 40s to low 50s.

Saturday: Temps will bump even higher, with inland spots warming into the 80s and low 90s, coastal locations mid to upper 60s and 70s. Clear and sunny, though coastal areas could see low clouds pushing in by late evening. Winds will once again pick up around lunch.



Extended: Inland areas will continue to warm into Saturday, then all areas cool a bit and level off through the weekend into early next week. Winds will continue in the valleys each day but look lighter on the coast next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”