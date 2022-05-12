Warmer But Still Windy

WEATHER STORY

Much warmer weather is on the way!

High pressure builds in as we head into the weekend. Highs return to normal by Thursday and should be well above by Friday! We’ll cool a touch out of the weekend, then level off into next week. Conditions look to remain dry.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect from 9PM tonight until 3Am Friday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected and seas 8

to 10 feet at 14 seconds.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through and a few low clouds on the coast. Slightly warmer with highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast and upper 60s to 70s inland. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds at times.

Overnight: Winds out of the north will gain speed in the hills. A few low clouds may show up, but no fog is expected to develop. Lows will be ever so slightly warmer, bottoming out in the mid to low 40s inland and mid to higher 40s at the coast.



Friday: Temperatures will keep heating up Friday for all areas, peaking on the coast with high sin the mid 60s to upper 70s. Inland areas will soar into the 70s-80s all under mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up in the afternoon.



Extended: Inland areas will continue to warm into Saturday, then all areas cool a bit and level off through the weekend into early next week. Winds will continue in the valleys each day but look lighter on the coast next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 76ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”