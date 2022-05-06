Cool & Windy Mother’s Day Weekend

WEATHER STORY

Are ready for a taste of winter? Temperatures will trend downward through Mother’s Day Weekend with bouts of low clouds and occasional drizzle. By early next week, a broad and cold trough of low pressure will settle in over the West Coast. Unsettled weather will occur Monday through Wednesday with isolated showers possible along with cool & windy conditions. There may also be a chance of thunderstorms and/or mountain snow during the period. Unfortunately, overall rainfall is likely to be limited and due to the isolated nature of the showers, some areas may stay completely dry. This is a developing situation, so please stay tuned to the forecast.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Friday: Passing high clouds with patchy low clouds on the coast. Seasonable with coastal highs in the 60s to around 70ºF and 70s for most inland areas—a few 80s in the south. Breezy around the river mouths during the afternoon with becoming windy for the valleys from late afternoon into the evening. Low clouds increase late.

Overnight: Continued increasing of low clouds will allow patchy fog and drizzle to develop around the coast. Some fog may also show up in inland valleys. Comfortable lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy with patchy coastal drizzle in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler, with coastal highs in the upper 50s to 60s and 60s to 70s inland. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds at times for most areas



Extended: Expect a cool, blustery day on Mother’s Day with a few coastal sprinkles. Then, we’ll cool further early next week with unsettled weather expected through mid-week. High temperatures will be cooler than our normal January highs. The unsettled weather will likely mean isolated to scattered showers. It will be cold enough for mountain snow and it will be unstable enough for thunderstorms, particularly on Tuesday. This is all still a bit out, so stay tuned for possible forecast changes.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 13th – 19th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”