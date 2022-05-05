Cinco De Mayo Forecast

WEATHER STORY

After a couple of warmer days, we are returning to an active weather pattern. Initially, you can expect cooler weather, then onshore winds strengthen as we head into the weekend. Things get more interesting next week as a deeper storm system sneaks in from the north. Expect even cooler weather, gusty winds, and maybe some rain showers.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Thursday: Patchy low clouds on the coast with some high cloudcover passing through. Cooler, with coastal highs in the 60s and 70s-80s inland. Becoming breezy near the river mouths in the afternoon and then windy into the valleys during the late afternoon and evening.

*Beach Hazards*

… in effect for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties from Thursday morning through Thursday evening



A longer period northwest swell will arrive early Thursday. The long period swell will result in increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Individuals are advised to remain off of exposed coastal rocks and jetties if visiting the coast.



*Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents along the coast.



*Energetic surf zone resulting in dangerous swimming and surfing conditions with localized beach erosion.



*Highest risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents during the afternoon Thursday.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Friday: Partly cloudy and seasonable with onshore winds picking up late in the day. Highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast with 70s-80s inland.

Overnight: Coastal stratus will once again fill in around the peninsula, and then eventually much of coastal Monterey Bay. Misty conditions and drizzle are possible during the morning commute. Lows in the mid to high 40s.



Extended: We’ll cool further this weekend with partly cloudy skies. Drizzle is possible on the coast early Saturday. By Monday, a very unsettled pattern arrives with cool, blustery conditions. The threat of showers is rapidly evolving. Stay tuned!



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”