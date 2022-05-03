May We Interest You In Warmer Temperatures?

WEATHER STORY

After a cool & windy day Monday, high pressure will rapidly rebuild with warming temperatures. Initially, winds will shift back to the north late Monday into Tuesday, rapidly clearing out the clouds and setting up slight offshore flow Tuesday into Wednesday. The building ridge along with the offshore flow will mean much warmer temperatures for much of the week. Weak systems will pass by again late in the week and during the weekend bringing more wind, but rain chances are looking very slim to none.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Tuesday: Gusty northerly winds continue into Tuesday afternoon bringing dryer air into the region. Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures with highs in the 60s to mid 70s on the coast and 70s to low 80s inland.



Overnight: Low clouds return to the Monterey Peninsula, but skies stay clear elsewhere. Expect the occasional light breeze and lows in the 40s.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm with patchy fog possible on the coast. Highs in the 60s to 70s on the coast and 70s to 80s inland. Lighter winds across the board.



Extended: Weather systems late in the week will turn the winds back on which could be gusty at times through the weekend. Generally, temperatures should remain at or above normal through Friday with some cooling this weekend, especially inland.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”Weather Authority