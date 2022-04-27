Wednesday? More Like, “Winds-day”!

WEATHER STORY

Expect gusty northwest flow on and off at the surface for through mid-week which will keep coastal areas a bit cool & windy along with keeping a few low clouds in the forecast. A reinforcing blow of cooler air will arrive on Thursday which will be noticed mostly inland. Some warming is then expected into the weekend. The weather will remain dry through the weekend, but the tail end of a weather system could possibly bring some light rain to our northern reaches on Monday.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE

***GALE WARNING***

… from the National Weather Service in Monterey

… in effect until 3AM Thursday for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos and from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blanca, but not including Monterey Bay



*Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 11 seconds possible.



*Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.



Wednesday: A few low clouds on the coast and passing high clouds. Cool with gusty northwesterly onshore winds at times. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and 60s to mid 70s inland.

Overnight: Continued cool breezes. Low clouds will gradually develop around Monterey Bay and within most inland valleys. The potential for fog will be greater closer to sunrise. Expect lows in the 40s for most areas.



Thursday: Patchy low clouds on the coast with a few high clouds passing through. Cool with gusty northwesterly onshore winds at times. Highs in the mid 60s to upper60s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mainly 60s to around 70ºF inland.



Extended: We’ll warm up a bit overall on Friday but the winds will still be a-blowin’. Further warming expected on Saturday when we can expect the return to seasonal normals on the coast. Inland areas will be above normal starting Saturday and will probably stay that way into next week. A weak weather system will pass by on Monday which will have to be watched for light rain potential.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast: Weak La Niña into the Fall



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”