Friday Forecast

WEATHER STORY

High pressure begins to move to the west as we head into Friday, bringing its dome of hot air with it! We will enter a windy, transitional period of weather moving through the weekend with a new ridge building to our southwest, but weather systems passing by to our north. The first will push a dry cold front through late Friday which will enhance winds and help push out the lingering warm air mass. Dry northerly winds over the mountains on Saturday will increase fire danger, even with reduced temperatures. The next system is looking wetter and will be here on Monday. Rain still looks like a good possibility, at least on the coast. Another system could bring rain to the region late next week—possibly on Thursday. All the while, expect gusty northwesterly winds at times.



Air Quality: GOOD



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters from Pigeon Point in the north to Point Piedras Blancas in the south excluding Monterey Bay in effect from 9AM Friday extended until 3AM Saturday.



*Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet at 11 seconds expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Friday: Mostly clear skies. Northwesterly winds slowly increase as we head through the day. Initially, however, light offshore winds are likely to warm coastal areas into the upper 60s to low 80s—warmest on the north side of the bay--before the stronger sea breeze kicks in. Inland areas will see highs in the 80s-90s once again, but winds will reach inland valleys in the afternoon. A few low clouds/fog will be possible on the coast later in the day.

Overnight: Mostly clear with light offshore winds. Lows will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 40s



Saturday: Patchy low clouds on the coast early, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler and windy with highs in the 60s-70s on the coast and 70s-80s inland.

Winds could get quite gusty, especially over the hills.



Extended: Seasonable to slightly warm temperatures expected on Sunday before a weather system cools us further and gives us a chance of rain on Monday. Cooler temps are then expected through mid-week. Another system could bring additional rain late in the week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for April 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Summer: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area with the far eastern fringes of Santa Benito and southeastern corner of Monterey County in “Extreme Drought.”