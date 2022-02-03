It’s The Rainy Season, But It’s Not Rainy

WEATHER STORY

High pressure will remain control of the West Coast for the next week or so. Offshore winds were strong as the ridge built in, but they will taper off now that it has established itself. The air mass will slowly warm and remain dry in the coming days. Still, a few low clouds can’t be ruled out right along the coast. Most days will see light offshore winds in the morning and light onshore winds during the afternoon and evening. Highs will range from 5-10ºF above normal by Sunday and likely stay that way through Wednesday. Rain is unlikely in the next 10 days.



Air Quality: GOOD



Rest of Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Breezy at times in the hills. Mild, with highs in the low to mid 60s for most areas, 50s up in the hills. High clouds thicken a bit late in the day.

Overnight: A few high clouds, but gone by dawn. Lows won't be quite as frigid-feeling, with the coast back in the low 40s. Inland, however, will still be in the mid to low 30s. No fog is expected.



Extended: Expecting cold nights and warm days through the weekend with occasional high clouds passing through and a few isolated low clouds on the coast at times. Next week’s temperatures are looking quite warm, actually!



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for February 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”