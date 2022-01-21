Windy Start to the Weekend

WEATHER STORY

High pressure will rule the weather on the West Coast for the next week or two! General offshore flow will persist day to day keeping temperatures seasonable to slightly warm for this time of year. Offshore winds could get gusty in the hills on Friday especially. Rain will remain a memory until the ridge breaks down, but that may be two weeks away.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE, UNHEALTHY for sensitive groups in the Santa Cruz Mountains.



Friday: Northeasterly winds will be gusty at times over the hills. Otherwise, sunny and dry with offshore breezes to the coast. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s.

**WIND ADVISORY**

... for the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Northern Diablo Range from 7AM Friday until 7AM Saturday.ADVERTISING

WHAT…North to Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph expected. Gust of 60 to 70 mph are possible over the highest peaks of the North Bay Mountains and East Bay Hills.

WHERE…North Bay, East Bay, Santa Cruz Mountains and San Francisco Peninsula Coast.

WHEN…From 7 AM Friday to 7 AM PST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

***GALE WARNING***

...from 9AM Friday to 3AM Saturday.

WHAT…northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 5 to 15kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

WHERE…Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm.

WHEN…For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM Friday to 3 AM PST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Winds over the hills will remain gusty up until sunrise with breezy conditions sticking around at the coast. Lows in the 30s inland, and mostly low 40s at the coast.

Saturday: Cool start to the day. By the afternoon expect another round of 60s, mixed with a few 70s. Winds will decrease, but could still be breezy at times. Plenty of sunshine for the entire Central Coast.



Extended: Sunny to mostly sunny with seasonable to slightly warm highs through the weekend. Some cooling early next week with the influx of a few clouds. Otherwise, tranquil and dry.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 28th – February 3rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”