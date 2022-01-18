Temperate Tuesday Forecast

WEATHER STORY

Following the departure of the sub-tropical low that occurred last night, high pressure will begin to build in from the west today. Northwesterly surface flow will push out the sub-tropical air mass, replacing it with a cooler push of air. Offshore flow will begin to develop as the ridge builds starting this afternoon, which will modify the newer air mass, drying it out. We’ll also see a steady warming trend as we head into the weekend. With the dryer air in place, you can expect colder nights, however! No additional rain expected for the next week or two.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE.



Tuesday: Low clouds & fog on the coast early with mostly sunny skies elsewhere. Patchy low clouds may linger on the south/east sides of the bay during the day. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Overnight: Things get chilly inland with mid 30s likely; coastal lows will be in the neighborhood of low 40s. A fog pattern similar to that of Tuesday morning is likely; expect low clouds around Monterey Bay and down the Salinas Valley.



Wednesday: Patchy fog and chilly in the morning, then mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the 60s for most areas. Northeasterly offshore winds pick up in the hills late.



Extended: Highs will continue to warm into the weekend and will end up 5-8ºF above normal for most areas with plentiful sunshine expect. Lows will be cooler—perhaps a bit cooler than normal, especially on Thursday & Friday.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 25th – 31st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”