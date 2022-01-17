Somewhat Sprinkly Start to the Week

WEATHER STORY

A cut-off low has been vacationing off the Southern California for the better part of a week now. It has been sending rounds of high clouds our way and even a few light showers. We’ll continue to feel its presence on Monday before it moves on to its next stop on the tour. Temperatures will cool in its wake as light northwesterly flow will push out the subtropical air mass. High pressure will build in over the West Coast through mid-week, however, which will eventually lead to the return of light offshore flow. Temperatures will be coolest on Tuesday and then warm all the way into the weekend with above normal highs expected.



Air Quality: GOOD for most areas.



Monday/MLK Day: Broken mid to high level clouds with isolated showers possible, likely more numerous in the south. Mild, with highs mainly in the 60s. Onshore breezes will strengthen late in the day with low clouds & fog possible on the coast.

Overnight: High clouds gradually recede as upper level moisture moves further to the southeast. Fog will develop on the coast around Monterey Bay and is likely to form down the Salinas Valley as well. Temperatures should drop no lower than mid to high 40s inland, and lower 50s at the coast.



Tuesday: Low clouds & fog on the coast early with partly cloudy skies elsewhere. Then, generally decreasing cloudcover. Cooler, with light onshore winds. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s for most areas.

Extended: Highs will get warmer and skies sunnier as we head into the weekend. No additional rain expected this week (or the next for that matter).



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”