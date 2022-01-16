Sub-Tropical

WEATHER STORY

A cut-off low to the south has been pushing bouts of high clouds, this has changed the weather from day to day. Another wave of thicker cloud cover is expected to creep in from the south on Saturday, as the low tracks slightly north our direction. This wave could give us a few sprinkles at the coast, with a better chance to the south. Precipitation, if any, will remain light and scattered. Once the low moves out, we'll remain in a warm and dry air mass for the next week.



Air Quality: GOOD for all areas.

Rest of Sunday: Scattered high clouds throughout the day. Mild with temperatures in the 60s for most areas.



Overnight: Scattered high clouds and mild with lows in the 40s-50s.

Monday/MLK Day: High clouds will once again become thicker, except partly to mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will be similar from the day before, mainly 60s for both inland and coastal locations. Slight chance of showers late.

Extended: Temperatures will cool a bit but should remain above normal heading into the next work week. High clouds will continue to stream in at the beginning, but by Tuesday clouds will clear leaving the rest of the week wide-open for mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures into next weekend.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”