Friday Eve Forecast

WEATHER STORY

We will remain in a warm and dry air mass for the next week. With that said, occasional bouts of high clouds will change the weather from day to day. The first batch is with us tonight, after moving north from just off Baja, with another pushing up from the south Sunday into Monday.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE for most areas, UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS for the San Lorenzo Valley



Thursday: Scattered high clouds early, thinning as the day progresses. Cooler, with highs in the 60s. Northerly winds will cool the Monterey Peninsula more significantly than other areas, but highs will remain at or above normal. Northerly winds could be breezy at times on the exposed coast.



Overnight: Another mild night, with lows mainly in the mid to low 40s. A few inland valleys within Southern Monterey County may dip into the upper 30s. Fog will likely returns to areas around Monterey Bay.



Friday: (Northeasterly) offshore winds will return with temperatures warming back up a bit over Thursday. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s under mostly sunny skies.



Extended: The warming trend will continue into Saturday if by only one or two more degrees. High clouds will thicken a bit again on Sunday into Monday as the low to our south finally gets swept up in the upper level flow. Temperatures will cool a bit, but should remain above normal through most of next week.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 20th - 26th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”