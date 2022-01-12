Warm Wednesday Weather

WEATHER STORY

High pressure reigns supreme for the work week with mostly sunny skies, cool mornings, and warm afternoons. Rain chances look slim over the next week (or two).



Air Quality: GOOD for all reporting areas



Wednesday: Mostly sunny with just a few high clouds passing through. Another warm day with coastal highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and 60s to low 70s inland. High clouds increase from the south late.

Overnight: A more substantial wave of high clouds arrives after dark and will stick around through late morning on Thursday. Not quite as cool, with regional low temperatures mostly in the 40s; a few high 30s possible for inland spots.



Thursday: Scattered high clouds, especially in the south. Slightly cooler, but still warm for this time of year with highs in the 60s to around 70ºF. Breezy northwesterly winds in the hills during the afternoon and evening.



Extended: Warmer-than-normal temperatures will continue through the weekend with dry conditions prevailing. Sub-tropical moisture streaming in from the south will continue on Friday and perhaps Saturday, but rain is unlikely.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”