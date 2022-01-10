Sunny Start to the Week

WEATHER STORY

A weak weather system will pass by on Monday but no longer looks to bring any rain to the region. We'll see another low chance of rain later in the week, but otherwise we’ll be experiencing fairly warm temperatures for the remainder of the week.

Monday: Mostly cloudy early, then decreasing clouds for the rest of the day. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s with light offshore winds early in the day.

Overnight: Skies stay predominantly clear across the region. Lows in the 40s for most areas with 30s for inland valleys.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a touch warmer with highs in the 60s to 70s.



Extended: Seasonable to warm temperatures will continue through the end of the week. A weak weather system passing Thursday/Friday will bring a few extra clouds, but rain is looking somewhat unlikely at this point.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”