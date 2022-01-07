Nice Weekend Ahead

WEATHER STORY

A weak weather system is currently making its way across the Central Coast bringing mostly cloudy and occasional drizzle/light rain. A slightly cooler and dryer air mass will eventually settle in for the weekend, but in the meantime, we may see more fog Saturday AM. The rest of the weekend is looking nice with seasonable, dry conditions. Two weak weather systems may impact our area next week but neither are looking all that interesting.



Rest of Friday: Mostly cloudy with occasional light rain near the coast. Sprinkles possible elsewhere. Chances are very low for our southern inland valleys. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Overnight: Patchy fog for the coast and valleys. Otherwise partly cloudy. Mild, with lows mainly in the 40s. A few southern valleys may dip into the upper 30s.



Saturday: The weekend will start off a bit cooler. Patchy morning fog, then becoming mostly sunny. Slightly cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 50s to 60s.



Extended: A weather system will make an approach from the southwest on Monday. Right now it looks like we’ll see an increase in clouds and maintenance of the mild air mass and maybe a big of coastal rain. Slightly warmer temperatures expected beyond Monday with the next weak system getting close to us on Thursday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”