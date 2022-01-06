Breaking The Cycle (Kind of)

WEATHER STORY

The weather pattern will remain persistent into Thursday as a mild, moist air mass remains in place. That will mean another round of fog Thursday night into Friday morning, along with seasonable to slightly warm temperatures. The cycle will be broken on Friday as the tail end of a weak cold front slides in from the north. The front will bring some light rain to the region, but will favor northern and coastal areas. A slightly cooler and dryer air mass will settle in for the weekend, but it should feel really nice. Another weather system will approach from the southwest early next week but rain chances remain low locally.

Rest of Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Seasonable to slightly warm with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Fog returns late.

Overnight: Patchy dense fog for the coast and valleys. Otherwise partly cloudy. Mild, with lows mainly in the 40s. A few southern valleys may dip into the upper 30s.



Friday: Patchy AM fog, then increasing clouds with a chance of rain from afternoon into the evening. Rain chances will be higher farther north and closer to the coast. Chances are very low for our southern inland valleys. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.



Saturday: The weekend will start off a bit cooler. Patchy morning fog, then becoming mostly sunny. Slightly cool with highs in the 50s to low 60s.



Extended: We’ll warm up a bit Sunday and perhaps Monday too, but a weather system will make an approach from the southwest. Right now it looks like we’ll see an increase in clouds and maintenance of the mild air mass. Slightly warmer temperatures expected beyond Monday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Extreme Drought”