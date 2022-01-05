Next Rain On Friday

WEATHER STORY

A fairly quiet weather pattern will continue over the next week with seasonable weather punctuated by weak weather systems. The next will arrive on Friday, and another one will be possible this coming Monday.

Rest of Wednesday: Partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on the coast and mainly 60s inland.

Overnight: Another round of patchy low clouds will move back into the area, most of the valley locations and immediate coast will see patchy dense fog. Expect lows in the upper 40s to low 50s on the coast and mid 30s to upper 40s inland.



Thursday: Patchy morning fog, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Slightly warmer yet with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s on the coast and mainly 60s inland.



Extended: The next weather system arrives on Friday with mainly light rain as an impact. Rain chances will be higher in the north and closer to the coast. Expect a dry weekend before another system gets close to us early next week. The latest model runs are keeping the system offshore, so rain chances are low but still worth watching. In the meantime, expect seasonable to slightly warmer temperatures.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 12th – 18th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Extreme Drought”