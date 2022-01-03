King Tides & Light Rain For Some

Air Quality: GOOD for all reporting areas.

WEATHER STORY

After a busy December, we’ve started the New Year on a quiet note. However, the pattern is about to become a bit more active with two weather systems on the way. The first arrives today into Tuesday and the second will arrive later in the week. Neither look all that strong—light to moderate rain at most and not much of a wind impact.

Rest of Monday: Mostly cloudy on the coast and partly cloudy inland. Light rain at times in the coastal mountains, especially late in the day with a few light showers possible elsewhere. Highs in the 50s for most areas, 40s up in the hills. Breezy at times on the exposed coast and over the hills.

Overnight: Light showers target Santa Cruz County and parts of the immediate coastline around Monterey Bay and Big Sur. Stray raindrops are possible for inland spots, but are not as likely. Expect lows in the 40s for most places.



**COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**

LOCALIZED COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE TUESDAY AS THE SUBSIDING KING TIDES MERGE WITH BUILDING SEAS AND STORM SURGE... .The highest astronomical tides of the year, commonly referred to as the King Tides, have peaked and will begin to subside, however, localized coastal flooding will continue to be possible during high tide (9AM to 3PM depending on location) Tuesday along the low lying portions of the coast. This is due to an increase in the water level from a combination of the subsiding King Tides, a building northwest swell of 10 to 15 feet, and minor increases from storm surge. Monday's peak tidal gauge readings were slightly higher than forecast, an indication that these offsetting factors have already begun to impact water levels.



-Minor coastal flooding expected at prone low lying coastal locations during peak high tide through Monday.



- Low lying portions of the San Francisco Bayshore. Localized impacts are also possible in low lying areas along the Pacific shore as well, such as near Elkhorn Slough.



- Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads throughout the San Francisco Bay Shoreline with the highest high

tides.



- Tidal levels are forecast to subside but rising seas due to building swell and storm surge will offset the differences during high tide on Tuesday. Thus, localized flooding of low lying coastal locations is possible again Tuesday from 9AM to 3PM. Check local tide forecasts for high

tide times as these can vary and occur anywhere between mid morning to early afternoon.





If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.



(text in italics is from the National Weather Service in Monterey)

*Note: High tides around the Monterey Bay Area will occur at roughly 10:45AM Tuesday



Tuesday: Light rain possible in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Seasonable to slightly cool with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.



Extended: We’ll warm a little further on Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Then, a weather system will bring rain chances Friday into Saturday.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Extreme Drought”