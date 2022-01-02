Monday Night Brings First Rains Of The New Year

Air Quality: GOOD for all reporting areas.

WEATHER STORY

It's been a cool, but dry start to the New Year. However, the next weather system will arrive late Monday into Tuesday but it looks very weak at the moment. Temperatures will warm up slightly this week.

Rest of Sunday: Temperatures could warm up ever so slightly, expect mostly sunny skies with widespread 50s to low 60s across the Central Coast. Low clouds could return to the coast late in the day, thanks to a southerly surge, pushing further inland Sunday night. Breezy at times throughout the day.



Overnight: Partly cloudy and a touch warmer with lows in the 30s-40s on the coast and 20s-30s inland.

Monday: Mostly cloudy on the coast and partly cloudy inland. Highs mostly in the 50s. A chance of rain in the afternoon for the Santa Cruz Mountains, with a slight chance further south along the coast, Monday night into Tuesday morning. Only light rain (at best) is currently expected. Breezy throughout the day.



Extended: Once the weak system passes, highs will return to the 60s for most areas mid-week next. Watching an additional system late Friday, with some lingering showers into Saturday.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Extreme Drought”