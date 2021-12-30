The Rain Is On Holiday

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

We'll get a break in the rain over the next few days as a cool, dry air mass settles in from the north. Both highs and lows will be below normal as we ring in the new year and some areas, especially inland will have a frosty start on Saturday. The next weather system arrives late Monday into Tuesday bringing a return to rainy conditions.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with low to mid-level clouds hugging the hills and inland valleys in the afternoon. Breezy on the exposed coast at times. Cool, with highs in the upper 40s in the mountains and 50s for the valley and coast.

Overnight: A few scattered high clouds, potential low clouds/fog mainly for inland spots. Chilly with lows in the high 30s to low 40s; a few places could get down into the lower 30s with patchy frost.



Friday: Patchy morning fog, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy dry, northerly winds at times, especially inland. Remaining cool with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.



Extended: Expect cold mornings on Saturday as we ring in the new year and on Sunday with frost likely for inland valleys and patchy frost possible for coastal areas. Highs will remain cool as well with widespread 50s. We’ll warm up a bit early next week and a weather system will bring rain again as early as Monday night and more likely on Tuesday.







-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 7th- 13th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”