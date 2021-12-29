There Is A Break In The Rain Coming, We Swear

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

The rainy pattern begins to dissipate late Wednesday, but the storm door isn't closed just yet. Another round of storms arrives early next week, but conditions will stay mostly clear for the holiday weekend with temperatures slightly below seasonable averages both at the coast and inland.



**FLOOD ADVISORY**

in effect until 4:45PM PST today for portions of central and western Santa Cruz County including the Highway 9 and Highway 17 corridors along with Highway 1 from Santa Cruz to Davenport.



Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.



- Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.Water over roadways. Shallow mudslides are possible. Some low-water crossings may become impassable.



- At 248 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.



- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.



- Some locations that will experience flooding include... Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, Felton, Ben Lomond, Boulder Creek, Eureka Canyon Road, Lexington Hills and Day Valley.



Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.



Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks.





Rest of Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rainfall through the first half of the day. Brief, isolated downpours are likely. Slight chance of small hail, and an even slighter chance of isolated lightning strikes. Cool, with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Overnight: High clouds, then gradual clearing as offshore flow takes the reins. Chilly with temps in the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost for the valleys of southern Monterey County.

Thursday: Some lingering high clouds, but otherwise clear. Little change in high temps; most areas will see low 50s.

Extended: Conditions will become increasingly clear toward the weekend. Mostly sunny Friday followed by a chilly night out for New Years', and then a sunny Saturday prior to rain returning early next week.







This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January 6th- 12th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”