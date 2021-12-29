The Final Storms of 2021

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

The rainy pattern begins to dissipate late Wednesday, but the storm door isn't closed just yet. Another round of storms arrives early next week, but conditions will stay mostly clear for the holiday weekend with temperatures slightly below seasonable averages both at the coast and inland.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rainfall through the first half of the day. Brief, isolated downpours are likely. Slight chance of small hail, and an even slighter chance of isolated lightning strikes. Cool, with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Overnight: High clouds, then gradual clearing as offshore flow takes the reins. Chilly with temps in the 30s and 40s. Patchy frost for the valleys of southern Monterey County.

Thursday: Some lingering high clouds, but otherwise clear. Little change in high temps; most areas will see low 50s.

Extended: Conditions will become increasingly clear toward the weekend. Mostly sunny Friday followed by a chilly night out for New Years', and then a sunny Saturday prior to rain returning early next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 31st – January 6th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”