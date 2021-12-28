Scattered Showers & A Hint of Snow

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

A rainy pattern persists into the new year as storms continue to move through. None of them are particularly strong, although the threat of minor flooding remains. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, particularly overnight with frost expected across the region.

Tuesday: Mild scattered showers for much of the coast around Monterey Bay, and occasional sprinkles for the Salinas Valley. Light snow for areas above 1500 feet. Chilly, with highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Overnight: Widespread sprinkles. Lows dip down into the high 30s inland and low 40s at the coast; some lower 30s are possible further inland and at higher elevations. Patchy frost inland.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rainfall through the first half of the day. Cool, with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 31st – January 6th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”