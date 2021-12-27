Heavy Rain & Flood Threats

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

A rainy pattern persists into the new year as storms continue to move through. None of them are particularly strong, although the threat of minor flooding remains. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, particularly overnight with frost expected across the region.



Monday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Mountain snow possible. Cool, with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds could be gusty at times.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Monterey and San Benito. In northern California, Alameda, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 945 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Shallow mudslides and rockfalls, especially in areas of hilly/rugged terrain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 634 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... San Jose, Salinas, Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Gilroy, Morgan Hill, Hollister, Seaside, Monterey, Marina, Corralitos, Jamesburg, Big Sur Village, Soledad, Pacific Grove, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Gonzales and Carmel-By-The-Sea. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Overnight: Scattered showers continue. Lows dip down into the 30s for most areas, with some 20s possible for the inland valleys of southern Monterey County. Frost imminent for inland areas, with patchy frost likely at the coast.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy and dry early. A chance for light rain late. Chilly, with highs in the 40s to low 50s.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Cool, with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.



Thursday: Partly cloudy but cool with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 31st – January 6th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”Local Forecast