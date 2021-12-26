Post Holiday Showers

Weather Story The weather pattern will remain active for the next week with a parade of storm systems moving through. The good news is that none of them look all that strong. The bad news is that it may be tough to dodge wet weather if you’re traveling heading out of the holidays. Sunday: Scattered showers throughout the day, especially for the mountains of Santa Cruz County. Cool and breezy, with highs in the high 40s to low 50s. Flood risk is low, but pooling of rain water on roadways is likely in areas with poor drainage. Overnight: Showers continue for the majority of the region. Lows dip into the low 40s and at times mid 30s, making frost a possibility for southern inland valleys. Monday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain. Mountain snow possible. Cool, with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Winds could be gusty at times. Tuesday: Partly cloudy and dry early. A chance for light rain late. Chilly, with highs in the 40s to low 50s. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Cool, with highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Thursday: Partly cloudy but cool with highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- This week's normal temperatures: --COASTAL CITIES-- LOW: 42ºF HIGH: 60ºF --INLAND CITIES-- LOW: 37ºF HIGH: 60ºF ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- -The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 31st – January 6th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. - El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory - Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña -Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”