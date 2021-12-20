Rain Returns Tuesday

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

We’ve been enjoying a nice break in the wet weather over the past few days, but that will come to an end soon. In the meantime, make use of the continued cool, dry conditions through Monday. The next storm system arrives on Tuesday and will lead off a series of storms that will continue all the way through Christmas weekend. `Travel will be difficult at times through the period.



Rest of Monday: A mix of high and low clouds, especially near the coast. Expect highs mainly in the 50s. Southerly winds could get gusty at times on the exposed coast and in funneled valleys.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, with some gradual clearing to partly cloudy skies just before sunrise. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer, thanks to the clouds, but still cool. Expect upper 30s to low 40s on the coast and mainly 30s inland.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with light to moderate rain on the coast late in the day with some light rain making it inland after dark. Slightly warmer with southerly winds coming in. Highs in the 50s to low 60s. Breezy to even gusty at times.



Extended: Several weather systems are lined up behind the one on Tuesday and they will continue to bring periods of rain and breezy conditions through the end of the week and really, through the weekend. There will be breaks as well, but timing is difficult as we’re still a bit far out. The good news is that at the moment, none of the individual storms look all that strong. With that said, there may be cumulative effects. Snow levels will also start to drop this weekend, so we could see more snow in the mountains. Please stay tuned to the forecast if you have travel plans. Snow is expected in the Sierra Nevada throughout the week as well.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 37ºF

HIGH: 60ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 28th – January 3rd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”