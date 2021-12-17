A Break Before Next Week’s Rain

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations



WEATHER STORY

Expect dry but cool conditions across the region for the next few days as we get a break from the active weather pattern. Don’t worry, it will be back just in time for your holiday travel plans next week with several days of rain expected. In the meantime, enjoy the sunny afternoons and cold, frosty nights.



Rest of Friday: Mostly sunny with a few low clouds over the eastern slopes of the Diablos in San Benito County and over the Cholame Hills. Temperatures mainly in the 50s, falling quickly after dark.

Overnight: Mostly clear skies across the Central Coast, with COLD temperatures. Coastal lows in the low to mid-30s and mid-20s to low 30s inland. Expect widespread frost especially for interior valley locations, patchy frost possible near coastal locations.

Saturday: Mostly sunny during the afternoon with a few high clouds passing through. Some low cloudcover possible on the coast late. Highs mainly in the 50s.



Extended: Clouds will increase on Sunday then rain will return as early as late Monday and more likely early Tuesday which could be heavy at times. We’ll likely see some strong winds during this period as well. Those with travel plans early next week will need to watch the weather very closely. We’ll take care of ya’, so watch with us!





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”