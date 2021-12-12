Strong Storm Arrives
AIR QUALITY:
GOOD to MODERATE for all areas.
WEATHER STORY
A strong storm system arrives today with light rain and breezy conditions beginning in our coastal hills. Rain and wind will then pick up overnight into Monday morning for all areas. Additional rain will be possible for the remainder of next week. We’ll also see a chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday along with lowering snow levels. There are a lot of pieces with this coming system, so please stay tuned to the forecast.
Sunday: Overcast with light rain beginning in the coastal mountains, eventually spreading into the lower elevations in the evening. Highs in the 50s to around 60ºF for most areas. Southerly winds pick up throughout the day as well, getting gusty after dark over the higher terrain and exposed coastal areas.
italicized text from the National Weather Service of the San Francisco/Monterey Bay Area..
*Flash Flood Watch*
Heavy rainfall is forecast to fall over the Dolan burn scar and the broader Santa Lucia region beginning this evening and continuing through late Monday night. Rain rates in excess of established thresholds could trigger debris flow movement over the Dolan burn scar as well as lead to other localized flooding in the vicinity of the region. Soils will not saturated immediately and there may be a delayed flooding or debris flow response to the heaviest rain as runoff increases. Rain rates will taper off through Monday night but additional rain showers may persist into early Tuesday.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DOLAN BURN AREA IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM PST
THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive
rainfall are possible over the Dolan burn area.
* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following
areas, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN...From 8 PM PST this evening through late Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Dolan burn area is expected up
to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Dolan
burn area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure
to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy
rainfall could trigger flash flooding of creeks, low-lying areas,
and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. Soils may
become saturated and excessive runoff may result in flooding of
rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy
rainfall over the Dolan burn area, which may lead to flash
flooding and debris flows.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Local emergency services are monitoring the situation and will issue
a public statement as conditions warrant. PLAN NOW so you will know
what to do in an emergency. Keep informed by listening to local
radio and television for statements and possible warnings. Follow
the advice of public safety officials.
***GALE WARNING***
9PM SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY 3PM.
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with
gusts up to 50 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet at 15 seconds
expected.
* WHERE...Monterey Bay.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions. The Coast Guard advises all
mariners to ensure that their sea vessels are tethered to port
prior to the arriving storm.
***HIGH WIND WARNING***
IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph
expected. Locally stronger over the higher peaks and ridges.
* WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San
Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,
Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County
Including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas
Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley and Southern
Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with periods of moderate to heavy rain along with gusty southerly winds.
italicized text from the National Weather Service of the San Francisco/Monterey Bay Area..
***HIGH SURF ADVISORY***
4AM MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY 10AM.
* WHAT...WNW swell of 15 to 18 feet at 15 to 17 seconds with the
approaching storm system. This will result in large breaking
waves of 20 to 25 feet in the surf zone as well as increased
coastal run up.
* WHERE...Entire Pacific Coast from Sonoma to Monterey county.
Highest risk at west to northwest facing beaches, including but
not limited to: Ocean Beach, Montara State Beach, Half Moon Bay
State Beach, Manresa State Beach, and Marina State Beach.
* IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks,
and into cold and dangerous seas where hypothermia or drowning
can occur within within a minute.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Steep southerly wind waves will reduce
the intensity of these waves Sunday into early Monday before
dissipating. Larger waves are expected as winds and wind driven
southerly seas subside later Monday into Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in
the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach
erosion and sneaker waves.
This week's normal temperatures:
--COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 43ºF
HIGH: 61ºF
--INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 38ºF
HIGH: 62ºF
-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 20th- 26th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.
- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory
- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña
-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”
