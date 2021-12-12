Strong Storm Arrives

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all areas.



WEATHER STORY

A strong storm system arrives today with light rain and breezy conditions beginning in our coastal hills. Rain and wind will then pick up overnight into Monday morning for all areas. Additional rain will be possible for the remainder of next week. We’ll also see a chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday along with lowering snow levels. There are a lot of pieces with this coming system, so please stay tuned to the forecast.

Sunday: Overcast with light rain beginning in the coastal mountains, eventually spreading into the lower elevations in the evening. Highs in the 50s to around 60ºF for most areas. Southerly winds pick up throughout the day as well, getting gusty after dark over the higher terrain and exposed coastal areas.

*Flash Flood Watch*



Heavy rainfall is forecast to fall over the Dolan burn scar and the broader Santa Lucia region beginning this evening and continuing through late Monday night. Rain rates in excess of established thresholds could trigger debris flow movement over the Dolan burn scar as well as lead to other localized flooding in the vicinity of the region. Soils will not saturated immediately and there may be a delayed flooding or debris flow response to the heaviest rain as runoff increases. Rain rates will taper off through Monday night but additional rain showers may persist into early Tuesday.







...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE DOLAN BURN AREA IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM PST

THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...



* WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive

rainfall are possible over the Dolan burn area.



* WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following

areas, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.



* WHEN...From 8 PM PST this evening through late Monday night.



* IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Dolan burn area is expected up

to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Dolan

burn area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure

to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy

rainfall could trigger flash flooding of creeks, low-lying areas,

and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. Soils may

become saturated and excessive runoff may result in flooding of

rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone

locations.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy

rainfall over the Dolan burn area, which may lead to flash

flooding and debris flows.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.



Local emergency services are monitoring the situation and will issue

a public statement as conditions warrant. PLAN NOW so you will know

what to do in an emergency. Keep informed by listening to local

radio and television for statements and possible warnings. Follow

the advice of public safety officials.

***GALE WARNING***

9PM SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY 3PM.

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with

gusts up to 50 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet at 15 seconds

expected.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions. The Coast Guard advises all

mariners to ensure that their sea vessels are tethered to port

prior to the arriving storm.



***HIGH WIND WARNING***

IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...



* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 60 mph

expected. Locally stronger over the higher peaks and ridges.



* WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San

Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest,

Mountains Of San Benito County and Interior Monterey County

Including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas

Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.



* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 PM PST Monday.



* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...



People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.



Monday: Mostly cloudy with periods of moderate to heavy rain along with gusty southerly winds.

***HIGH SURF ADVISORY***

4AM MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY 10AM.

* WHAT...WNW swell of 15 to 18 feet at 15 to 17 seconds with the

approaching storm system. This will result in large breaking

waves of 20 to 25 feet in the surf zone as well as increased

coastal run up.

* WHERE...Entire Pacific Coast from Sonoma to Monterey county.

Highest risk at west to northwest facing beaches, including but

not limited to: Ocean Beach, Montara State Beach, Half Moon Bay

State Beach, Manresa State Beach, and Marina State Beach.

* IMPACTS...Breaking waves can sweep people off jetties and docks,

and into cold and dangerous seas where hypothermia or drowning

can occur within within a minute.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Steep southerly wind waves will reduce

the intensity of these waves Sunday into early Monday before

dissipating. Larger waves are expected as winds and wind driven

southerly seas subside later Monday into Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in

the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach

erosion and sneaker waves.







This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 61ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 20th- 26th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”