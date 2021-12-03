That Seasonable Friday Feelin

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

The ridge of high pressure that brought record heat to the region will slowly weaken through the end of the week. As it does, temperatures will cool off across the board and low clouds will return to the coast. We’ll see the return of seasonable temperatures heading into the weekend before a weak weather system slides in from the north Monday. This system has the potential to bring some light rain to the region, but chances remain somewhat low.



Friday: A foggy start, then partly cloudy for the immediate coast and cities near the Monterey Bay. However, inland locations will see gradual clearing of low clouds early before becoming mostly sunny. Cooler, with mostly 60s on the coast and 60s to low 70s inland.

Overnight: Low clouds will drift back in; expect potentially dense fog to populate much of the immediate coastline as well as the inland valleys. Overnight lows bottom out in the 40s to low 50s across the board, with a couple of higher 30s possible.

Saturday: We'll once again wake up to low clouds in the interior valleys and along the coast. Coastal locations will remain partly sunny, while inland areas will see more sunshine with a few high passing clouds. Not much change in temperatures from Friday, mostly 60s for coastal locations, 60s and 70s inland.

Extended: Temperatures will remain seasonable through the weekend. A weak weather system arriving Monday into Tuesday will cool us quite a bit more and may bring a tiny chance of rain.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”