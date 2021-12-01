Sunshine, Heat, and Mariah Carey

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for most areas.



WEATHER STORY

Warm, dry weather continues through the end of the week as high pressure remains in control. The ridge will weaken a bit as we head into the weekend which will lead to a cooldown. Eventually, a weather system will sneak in from the north early next week. Its trajectory is not one which usually results in much rain for us, but there is a non-zero chance of rain in the Monday to Tuesday timeframe. Beyond that, there are some indications in the long term models that a wetter weather pattern is in store.





Wednesday: Sunny and VERY warm. Light offshore flow early will push warm air right to the beaches, then a light sea breeze will kick in for the afternoon. Expect highs in the 70s-80s across the board.

Overnight: A mild night, similar to the last but perhaps a bit warmer. Skies should stay quite clear, courtesy of some gentle offshore winds. Lows will drop down into 40s and 50s across the region.



Thursday: Slightly cooler but still sunny and very warm. Southerly winds on the coast may push some fog in late. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s on the coast and 70s to low 80s inland.

Extended: Temperatures will slowly head downward toward the weekend under mostly sunny skies. A weak weather system arriving Monday into Tuesday will cool us quite a bit more and may bring a tiny chance of rain.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”