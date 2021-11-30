Toasty Tuesday

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for most areas.



WEATHER STORY

Warm, dry weather continues through the end of the week as high pressure remains in control. The ridge will weaken a bit as we head into the weekend which will lead to a cooldown. Eventually, a weather system will sneak in from the north early next week. Its trajectory is not one which usually results in much rain for us, but there is a non-zero chance of rain in the Monday to Tuesday timeframe. Beyond that, there are some indications in the long term models that a wetter weather pattern is in store.





Tuesday: Northerly, offshore winds will continue over the hills throughout the day. Sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s on the coast and mid 70s to low 80s inland.

Overnight: Dominant offshore flow will keep things clear overnight. Lower 30s possible for southern valleys, though most lows should be in the 40s.



Wednesday: Another very warm & sunny day. Coastal areas will see highs close to those on Tuesday while inland areas may warm a degree or two. Expect widespread 70s-80s.

Extended: Temperatures will slowly head downward toward the weekend under mostly sunny skies. A weak weather system arriving Monday into Tuesday will cool us quite a bit more and may bring a tiny chance of rain.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 62ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 38ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”