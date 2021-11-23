Keeping Our Cool (For Now)

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

The warmer weather we’ve been experiencing will be broken on Tuesday as a weak system passes through. That system will bring a few clouds, but that’s about it. Offshore winds behind it will bring more dry air which will result in mostly sunny skies, warm days and chilly nights into the weekend. No major travel hazards expected across the state in the coming week.



Tuesday: A weak cold front will move through around mid-day bringing some clouds and cooler temperatures. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to around 70ºF—warmest on the north side of the bay--with 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy at times. Northerly winds picking up over the hills late.

Overnight: Should be another predominantly clear night with both high and low clouds missing an action. Low temperatures will bottom out in the lower 30s inland and lower 40s at the coast.

Wednesday: Offshore winds may be as strong as 20-30mph over the hills overnight, then will slowly ease during the day. After a cool morning, expect a mild afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Extended: Mornings will be chilly for the rest of the week with Thursday morning the coldest for most areas. Patchy frost will be possible for inland valleys really through the weekend, but will be more likely in southern valleys. Highs are expected to be at or above normal for the next 6 days or so. No rain in the forecast.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 30th – December 6th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”