Frosty the Turkey Man

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

The warmer weather we’ve been experiencing will be broken on Tuesday as a weak system passes through. That system will bring a few clouds, but that’s about it. Offshore winds behind it will bring more dry air which will result in mostly sunny skies, warm days and chilly nights into the weekend. No major travel hazards expected across the state in the coming week.

Rest of Tuesday: A weak cold front will move through bringing some clouds and cooler temperatures. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to around 70ºF—warmest on the north side of the bay--with 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy at times. Northerly winds picking up over the hills late.

Overnight: Clear and cool with coastal lows in the 40s and 30s expected inland --- a few southern valleys may dip into the 20s for a short period of time. Expect northerly winds over the hills at times between 20-30mph.



**FROST ADVISORY**

… in effect from 3AM Wednesday until 9AM Wednesday for the valleys and sheltered areas in southern Monterey & southern San Benito Counties.



Overnight low temperatures for the interior valleys will be in low to mid 30s tonight and will result in frost formation.



Several hours of temperatures at freezing are expected early Wednesday morning.



Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.



Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.



Wednesday: Offshore winds may be as strong as 20-30mph over the hills overnight, then will slowly ease during the day. After a cool morning, expect a mild afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Extended: Mornings will be chilly for the rest of the week with Thursday morning the coldest for most areas. Patchy frost will be possible for inland valleys really through the weekend, but will be more likely in southern valleys. Highs are expected to be at or above normal for the next 6 days or so. No rain in the forecast.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for December 1st - 7th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”