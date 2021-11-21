Cooler Before Turkey

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

The warmer, dryer trend will continue into Monday. We're watching a weak system on Tuesday, but impacts look minimal. There is a chance of wet weather the weekend following Turkey day too, but a lot can change before then.

Sunday: Breezy offshore winds over the hills. Sunny and warmer with highs in the 60s-70s.



Overnight: Clear skies overnight will mean cooler temperatures. We'll see mostly 40s for coastal and inland locations. A few inland locations could even drop into the upper 30s.

Monday: This nice trend will lead us into the first day of Thanksgiving week. Temperatures will be a few more degrees warmer, under clear skies. However, southern portions of Monterey and San Benito County could see increasing high clouds due to a surge of moisture from the south. Not expecting any rain, but we will continue to track this.



Extended: Temperatures will drop back to seasonable to even slightly cool, as a weather system passes by on Tuesday followed by a cooler air mass. As the system brushes by expect gusty conditions at times. The system will also bring an increase in clouds, which will thin out as we head into Thanksgiving. Temps, however, will remain cool.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 63ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 39ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 29th – December 5th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”