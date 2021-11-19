Cloudy Today, Soon To Be Sunny!

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

A weak weather system out of the northwest arrived in our region late Thursday night. Impacts were nothing more than some patchy drizzle. Stray raindrops are possible although not quite likely into Friday, which will remain somewhat cloudy. Beyond that, warm and dry conditions expected this weekend with a seasonable to slightly cool run up to Thanksgiving. We’re watching a weak system on Tuesday, but impacts look minimal. There is a chance of wet weather the weekend following Turkey day too, but a lot can change before then.



Friday: Mostly cloudy early with the chance for a light shower for areas near the coast. A few sprinkles will be possible inland. Decreasing clouds late. Breezy for the valleys in the afternoon/evening. Cool again with highs in the upper 50s to 60s on the coast and mainly 60s inland.

Overnight: Fog will likely develop at the coast, and potentially more densely within inland valleys. Expect lows in the upper 40s to around 50ºF on the coast with upper 30s to 40s inland.

Saturday: Morning fog, then becoming mostly sunny with light offshore winds mainly over the hills. Warmer, with highs in the 60s to low 70s.



Extended: Temperatures warm this weekend under mostly sunny skies. Light offshore winds expected in the hills Saturday into early Sunday. Some cooling early next week as a weather system passes by on Tuesday followed by a cooler air mass.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 26th – December 2nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”