Cloud City

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Eyes are on a weak weather system making an approach on our area from the northwest. Clouds will arrive Thursday afternoon following some dense morning fog. Light rain possible Friday morning, mainly for coastal spots. In general, rain chances are quite low and we will likely avoid any major impacts. Okay, well, the clouds will probably block the partial lunar eclipse Thursday night/Friday morning, but still. Anyway, beyond that, warm and dry conditions expected this weekend with a seasonable run up to Thanksgiving. There is evidence of a wet signal for the weekend following the holiday, however, so stay tuned to the forecast.



Rest of Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Deeper onshore flow will mean a cooldown for coastal cities and lowering heights associated with an approaching weather system will lead to cooler inland cities. Expect highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s on the coast and mainly 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy for the valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: We'll see both high and low clouds through the night as the aforementioned system arrives. Patchy and at times dense fog is possible prior to sunrise. Lows in the 40s and lower 50s across the board.



Friday: Mostly cloudy early with the chance for a light shower for areas near the coast. A few sprinkles will be possible inland. Decreasing clouds late. Breezy for the valleys in the afternoon/evening. Cool again with highs in the upper 50s to 60s on the coast and mainly 60s inland.



Extended: Temperatures warm this weekend under mostly sunny skies. Light offshore winds expected in the hills Saturday into early Sunday. Some cooling early next week as a brief ridge flattens out with passing clouds from storm systems that miss us to the north. Conditions remain tranquil through Thanksgiving.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 26th – December 2nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”