Back To Normal November Weather

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

A slightly more active weather pattern will continue over the course of the next week. Temperatures cooled significantly on Monday and will level off over the next few days. A weak weather system arrived this morning, ushering in some dense fog around Monterey Bay and inland into the valleys. The system also dropped a few sprinkles on the Monterey Peninsula and the greater Watsonville area overnight. Another system will arrive late Thursday into Friday and could bring some light rain at best along with interfering with lunar eclipse viewing! We’re also watching early next week for another weak weather system.



Rest of Tuesday: Partly cloudy with patchy low clouds/fog on the coast and some high cloudcover passing through. Highs in the 60s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay--mid 60s to mid 70s inland. Breezy in the valleys for the afternoon and evening.

Overnight: A wave of high clouds will drift over the region. Inland lows will be in the mid to lower 40s while the coast will see higher 40s overnight. Lingering gentle breezes for inland spots; the coast could see some drizzle closer to sunrise.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Slightly warmer on the coast with highs in the 60s to around 70ºF and slightly cooler inland with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.



Extended: Expect seasonable to slightly cool weather for the rest of the week with most areas seeing highs in the 60s. A weak system may bring some light rain to mainly coastal areas early Friday morning. Clouds with that system will possibly interfere with the viewing of a partial lunar eclipse which will begin late Thursday night and last into Friday morning. At the moment, the coming weekend is looking dry and seasonable although something interesting may sneak in from the south on Monday.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”