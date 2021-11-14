Cooler Days Ahead

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Dryer air will continue to infiltrate the region as a big ridge of high pressure settles in overhead. The ridge will block storm systems to the north through the weekend, providing warm, mostly sunny days. Changes in the weather pattern will begin to kick in early next week. Temperatures will begin to cool off and become slightly more seasonable. More clouds will also start to move back into the area.

Rest of Sunday: Mostly clear with a few high clouds passing through. Temperatures ranging from the upper 60s at the beaches to low 80s in the valleys will fall rapidly after sunset.



Overnight: Mostly clear night, with lows in the 40s inland, 50s at the coast.

Monday: Temperatures will begin to gradually cool, though mild, dry conditions will persist throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies are expected, with clouds slowly moving in around the coast late in the evening. Coastal locations will dip into the upper 60s to low 70s, while inland areas drop into the mid-upper 70s.

Extended: Early next week highs will start to cool to more seasonable temperatures. Clouds will return to coastal areas, pushing further inland by mid-week, as a trough begins to dig in from the northwest weakening the ridge of high pressure. Aside from some possible patchy drizzle and fog, we'll remain dry even with the slight weather change.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”