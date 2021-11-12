Toasty These Next Two Days

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Dryer air will continue to infiltrate the region as a big ridge of high pressure settles in overhead. The ridge will block storm systems to the north for the next week or so, providing warm, mostly sunny days. Changes in the weather pattern will begin to kick in early next week however, with temperatures beginning to cool off and become slightly more seasonable.

Friday: Warmer than Thursday, but still not as warm as Saturday! Inland temperatures will climb into the high 70s and low 80s, and all coastal spots should see 70s with no shortage of sunshine. Breezes inland through the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Expect yet another predominantly clear night, much like Thursday. Low temperatures will be in the 40s inland, lower 50s at the coast. Winds will become mostly quiet overnight with some breezes sticking around at higher elevations.

Saturday: The warm, sunny, dry weather will continue into the weekend with temperatures above average for this time of year. Most locations can expect 70s, even along the coast. Inland spots 70s to mid-80s, with a light afternoon breeze.

Extended: Early next week highs will start to cool, and clouds will slowly return to coastal areas with a few high clouds lingering further inland. However, we'll remain dry even with the slight weather change.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”