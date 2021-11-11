Sunshine & Blue Skies for Veteran’s Day

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Dryer air will continue to infiltrate the region as a big ridge of high pressure settles in overhead. The ridge will block storm systems to the north for the next week or so, providing warm, mostly sunny days.

Thursday (Veterans Day): Mostly sunny and warmer. A few thin, high clouds may pass in from the north and a few low clouds may be visible off of the Monterey Peninsula at times. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast and mainly 70s inland. Breezy for the valleys in the afternoon and then over the hills at night.

Overnight: A predominantly clear night with low temperatures in the 40s inland; lower 50s at the coast. Winds will become mostly quiet overnight with some breezes sticking around at higher elevations.

Friday: Another day of ample sunshine and even warmer temperatures. Clouds may make a brief appearance at the Monterey Peninsula around dinnertime, but mostly sunny otherwise. Expect highs in the 60s-70s on the coast and 70s-low 80s inland. Breezy northerly winds at times over the hills.

Extended: The warming trend continues into the weekend with highs 5-10ºF above normal for this time of year. Then, highs will cool with a slight uptick in clouds early next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”