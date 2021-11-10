Mid Week Warm Up

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

Fog was a key player for the Wednesday morning commute, but sunshine arrives quickly come Wednesday afternoon. The air will dry in the coming days as a big ridge of high pressure builds in. This will also bring seasonable to seasonably warm weather to the region through the weekend! The weather pattern may become more active next week, but for now, things look tranquil.



Wednesday: Becoming sunny. Highs in the 60s to around 70ºF on the coast and 60s to mid 70s inland. Breezy over the hills and in the valleys in the afternoon.

Overnight: Expect a clear, slightly chilly night with lows in the mid 40s for both inland and coastal locations. Coastal clouds will linger a few miles off of land and elsewhere should be almost entirely cloudless.

Thursday (Veterans Day): Sunny and a bit warmer with widespread 60s-70s. Some low cloudcover and breezy conditions on the coast late. Northerly winds continue over the hills.



Extended: Temperatures will slowly climb into the weekend under mostly sunny skies. Highs should be back above normal Friday through Monday. A weak weather system will slide through early next week, but at the moment it looks pretty quiet.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”