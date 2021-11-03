Foggy Morning Followed by A Sunny Afternoon

AIR QUALITY:

GOOD for all reporting stations.



WEATHER STORY

A train of weak weather systems will continue as we head into the weekend. The next system will bring a cold front through the Monterey Bay Area Thursday morning. Only light rains are expected, which will be felt more so the closer to the coast and the farther to the north you live. The next system will brush by on Saturday and may not produce anything but coastal drizzle, but temperatures will drop. Eventually, a stronger system will arrive early next week which could bring moderate rain to the region.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny by late morning. Seasonable, with coastal highs in the 60s and 70s to around 80ºF inland. Breezy for inland valleys in the afternoon. Clouds increase late.



Overnight: Primarily high clouds will arrive at the coast overnight, with rain beginning before sunrise. Another night of lows in the 50s.

Thursday: A weak cold front will bring light rain to the Monterey Bay Area around the morning commute. It should move through fairly quickly, however, with little to no rain accumulation for most areas—perhaps at most a quarter inch in the coastal mountains. We’ll break to partly cloudy, breezy conditions throughout the afternoon with coastal highs in the 60s and 60s-70s inland. Northerly winds pick up in the hills late.



Extended: Expect a partly cloudy, seasonable to slightly cool day on Friday with winds dying down in the hills. Clouds increase once again late with drizzle possible by Saturday morning. Temps will be a bit cool this weekend. The next chance for rain arrives on Monday and it could be moderate.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.

-El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

-Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Extreme Drought” for the entire viewing area with the far southeastern corner of Monterey County and far eastern San Benito County considered “Exceptional Drought”